Despite Sheriff Boyd and Mayor Copenhaver asserting that crime per capita hasn't increased much in years, Jonesboro is becoming an overly surveilled city. Mayor Copenhaver's recent "State of the City" speech led with: "I think you saw crime statistics from the last ten years, and it shows that in most categories, Jonesboro is not significantly different than what it used to be. But, if you’re like me, it feels different. I spoke last year to Rick Elliott and Assistant Chief Waterworth and I began a camera system that was the genesis of the real-time crime center. Our real-time crime center system was referenced more than 1,100 times this past year. Our investment in this is game-changing technology and we now have over 600 cameras that are perched throughout key areas in Jonesboro with dozens more on the way..."
City Council, stop the spending. "Feels" doesn't compute for the number of systems in operation, planned, envisioned. While assurances are made that Our Fourth Amendment to Our Bill of Rights is first and foremost in the priorities of the Jonesboro Police Department, the department has a very mixed history of service - as do most law enforcement agencies. However, given the city's ever-increasing coordination with federal law enforcement and federal law for sentencing, We the People rely on you elected legislative representatives to side with citizens, in order to prevail against an administration that prioritizes "feels" over triple-verified data analysis to improve safety. It encumbers Our civil liberties, Our rights from God.
