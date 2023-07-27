Spycops terrorizing Jonesboro? I did not know I should be cowering in fear when I step outside!
What that writer seems to have failed to notice is the proliferation of Ring© (or similar) security doorbell cameras installed on private homes in — probably — his neighborhood.
Per Business Wire, 1.4 million units were shipped in 2021 for that brand only, with almost 12 million for all brands in 2021. Add game cameras in trees plus consumer drones and we are more likely to 'spyed on' by neighbors than the Jonesboro PD, so keep your blinds closed if you're that concerned.
As for me, I feel safer with them.
