Do you know there is an assassin in our house that has killed more Americans than the entire Vietnam War? And it is only warming up? Fentanyl-related deaths have grown 10-fold in the last year. And fentanyl has become the leading cause of deaths by overdose (it is hard not to overdose, as it is enormously powerful). It is coming for us, or for someone dear to us. One way or another, many of us will be badly hurt, unless we do something. And right now, we are not very well prepared.

As a pain specialist and anesthesiologist, I was awed by the power of this super-drug, created to blunt the worst pains possible (as in being cut wide-open during surgery). It is an amazing product, that revolutionized our field. But in the operating room we have the supporting and monitoring systems that would allow us to safely drive you back to a pleasant, albeit fuzzy-headed awakening.

Calin Savu, M.D., is a pain medicine specialist at the Pain Center of Jonesboro. He trained at Albert Einstein and Montefiore Medical Center in New York. Born in communist Romania, he immigrated to the USA long ago and has always considered himself an American in heart and mind, but born in the wrong place.