The big three credit rating agencies, Moody’s Investors Service, S&P and Fitch Ratings, are tasked with determining the creditworthiness of companies and nations. Credit ratings provide investors with information that assists them in determining whether issuers of bonds will be able to meet their obligations.

Credit ratings can also reflect different time periods. Short-term credit ratings reflect the likelihood that a borrower will default on a debt within the year. This type of credit rating has become more popular in recent years, whereas long-term credit ratings were more influential in the past. Long-term credit ratings predict the borrower’s likelihood of defaulting at any given time in the future.

Gary Latanich, Ph.D., is professor emeritus of economics at Arkansas State University. He can be contacted by email at garylatanich@gmail.com.