The big three credit rating agencies, Moody’s Investors Service, S&P and Fitch Ratings, are tasked with determining the creditworthiness of companies and nations. Credit ratings provide investors with information that assists them in determining whether issuers of bonds will be able to meet their obligations.
Credit ratings can also reflect different time periods. Short-term credit ratings reflect the likelihood that a borrower will default on a debt within the year. This type of credit rating has become more popular in recent years, whereas long-term credit ratings were more influential in the past. Long-term credit ratings predict the borrower’s likelihood of defaulting at any given time in the future.
On August 1, Fitch Ratings downgraded the US’s long-term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating to ‘AA+’ from ‘AAA’. Fitch cited several areas where they had concerns: Fitch sees fiscal deterioration over the next three years, high and growing debt levels, a concern over the debt ceiling and government shutdowns, and increases in the deficit-to-GDP ratio.
My concerns with the downgrade have to do with Fitch’s failure to recognize the difference between financial debt and government debt. Financial debt involves a contract between two entities where one party agrees to pay the other back in full with interest at some point in the future. Payback in full is the key difference between financial debt and national debt.
The private sector borrows to finance consumer spending or business investment. Borrowing comes first, followed by spending. In the case of the federal government, the government first spends money into existence. If this spending exceeds taxation (a budget deficit) the difference represents the net increase in the nation’s money supply. The resulting deficit is then covered by bond sales which are the government’s debt (national debt), but for the public, those bonds are assets.
Deficit spending increases output and employment, but the net debt position of the nation is unchanged since debt growth is matched by asset growth. If the nation did try to pay down the national debt, taxation that exceeded spending would reduce the nation’s assets and the government’s debts by equal amounts, meaning the nation’s net debt would be unchanged, but, since taxation would reduce demand, output, employment and income, the nation would eventually slide into a recession. National debt growth increases output and employment, debt reduction does just the opposite, it reduces output and employment.
If this is the case, and it is, then why would a sovereign nation who can create its own currency want to pay down their national debt. The answer to that question is that they don’t, and since national debt was never intended to be paid off, Fitch’s downgrade, partially based on the high and growing national debt levels, misses the point.
This downgrade has been met with criticism by both Jamie Diamond, the chairman of JPMorgan Chase, and Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. Diamond said it was silly to downgrade the world’s largest economy, while leaving eight European nations with a higher (AAA) ratings. These eight nations are in the Euro zone, which means that any deficit spending must be financed (in a currency none of these nations can control) from external sources similar to private sector debt, which leaves lenders subject to the possibility of default.
Buffett is so confident in the U.S. government’s fiscal condition that he plans to buy an additional $10 billion in Treasury Bills. Similar to what Berkshire Hathaway has done in previous weeks. It was his opinion that the purchase of U.S. Treasury securities in 2007 allowed Berkshire Hathaway to weather the 2008 recession in a way that would not have been possible if they had purchased corporate bonds.
It is somewhat surprising that Fitch is nitpicking the credit worthiness of long-term government bonds. The vast majority of (subprime) mortgage backed securities (MBS), in 2008, was rated AAA. A major contributor to the 2008 financial crisis was collapsing value of those MBS which, in the end, proved to be much riskier than the rating agencies had led investors to believe
Both Diamond and Buffett admit that the nation is facing challenges, but nothing those policy makers do not know and admit must be addressed. Everyone admits that the regular standoff between Democrats and Republican over the debt ceiling and threatened government shutdowns has led to an erosion of confidence in governance.
But, the reality is that the U.S. dollar is the world’s reserve currency. In times of crisis, investors bid negative interest rates to park their wealth T-bills. Over time we’ve seen firms grow, dominate their industry, and at some point fail, Sears being a recent example, while government bonds have stood the test of time as the safest investment of all.
Gary Latanich, Ph.D., is professor emeritus of economics at Arkansas State University. He can be contacted by email at garylatanich@gmail.com.
