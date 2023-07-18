I've heard that the county and city were recently recognized for "transparency." This letter is to thank those government personnel serving Craighead County and the City of Jonesboro who are responsible for ensuring timely and thorough responses to Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests. With respect to records requests, I can attest to good results and I believe this is well-earned recognition. In the four years I've been a resident, all my requests have been answered in a timely manner.
I applaud the FOIA points of contact I've requested records from. Craighead County's Deputy County Clerk Ms. Lesli Penny, and Election Coordinator Ms. Jennifer Clack have proved very responsive to requests for information.
Jonesboro City Clerk Ms. April Leggett; Director of Communications Mr. Bill Campbell; Finance Director Mr. Steve Purtee; City Accountant Andrew Guiltner; and Jonesboro Police Department Public Information Specialist Ms. Sally Smith, have all answered promptly.
(For completeness, Advertising & Promotion Commission Chair Mr. Jerry Morgan has been responsive, too.)
So, congratulations to Craighead County Judge Marvin Day and to Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver for the recognition their administrations received for ensuring prompt compliance with FOIA requirements.
Given the recent and ongoing attacks in the Arkansas legislative session - including attacks from the Association of Arkansas Counties (hence Craighead) - the FOIA representatives I've dealt with prove that current requirements are manageable and generate the most sunlight. To diminish Arkansas' citizen-friendly open records and open meetings laws will further reduce transparency and trust in government.
Despite vigilance, Act 883, which diminishes FOIA, proves that bad bills (SB543) can get by legislators who champion FOIA, get finagled through each body of the state legislature, and signed into law.
I'd encourage Judge Day, Mayor Copenhaver, and their respective staffs to publicly defend current FOIA law and to support the "FOIA Task Force," a standing group of citizen FOIA experts who are always available to help ensure that Arkansas retains one of the most highly-rated FOIA laws in the nation.
