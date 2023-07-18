I've heard that the county and city were recently recognized for "transparency." This letter is to thank those government personnel serving Craighead County and the City of Jonesboro who are responsible for ensuring timely and thorough responses to Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests. With respect to records requests, I can attest to good results and I believe this is well-earned recognition. In the four years I've been a resident, all my requests have been answered in a timely manner.

I applaud the FOIA points of contact I've requested records from. Craighead County's Deputy County Clerk Ms. Lesli Penny, and Election Coordinator Ms. Jennifer Clack have proved very responsive to requests for information.