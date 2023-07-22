On Thursday, Stanford Law School Dean Jenny Martinez announced that its embattled associate dean for “diversity, equity, and inclusion” (DEI), Tirien Steinbach, has resigned. Steinbach’s all but assuredly forced “resignation” followed an outpouring of disgust from Americans revolted by her disgraceful antics during the Stanford Federalist Society student chapter’s attempted hosting in March of a speech by U.S. Court of Appeals for Fifth Circuit Judge Kyle Duncan.
This happened after last month’s landmark vindication of constitutional colorblindness, and defeat for affirmative action programs, in the consolidated U.S. Supreme Court cases of Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA) v. Harvard College and SFFA v. University of North Carolina. Following the demise of affirmative action at the Court, the next goal for proponents of colorblindness and foes of racial determinism is clear: Slay the DEI Leviathan.
On Monday U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) sent a letter to 51 of the largest global and national law firms to put them on notice that the “same principles” the Court relied upon in SFFA and the “plain text” of both Title VI and Title VII “cover private employers” just as clearly as Chief Justice John Roberts held the Equal Protection Clause covers universities.
Accordingly, Cotton, warned the Big Law juggernauts that “Congress will increasingly use its oversight powers – and private individuals and organizations will increasingly use the courts – to scrutinize the proliferation of race-based employment practices.” Cotton ended his missive by specifically flagging DEI programs, whether those operating at law firms’ corporate clients or in-house at law firms themselves, as implicating these same legal concerns.
The upshot could not be clearer: Following the legal triumph of “equality” and the defeat of vogue leftist notions of “equity” in SFFA, DEI apparatuses nationwide should tread extremely carefully.
Following the abolition of the affirmative action regime in SFFA, the Right must now prioritize the abolition of the DEI regime. The two regimes, after all, are but two sides of the same coin: Affirmative action and DEI both place a premium on something as arbitrary as one’s race, which Justice Clarence Thomas correctly noted in his SFFA concurring opinion is an artificial “social construct.”
Whatever DEI commissars’ subjective intentions may be, the truth is that America endured a bloody, horrible Civil War to definitively settle the question of whether race is inherently determinative or, per Thomas, a mere social construct.
DEI, like all other forms of race-centricity or race-consciousness, is cancerous to a free people. It must be destroyed.
Josh Hammer is a syndicated columnist through Creators Content. He is opinion editor of Newsweek, a research fellow with the Edmund Burke Foundation and a contributing editor for Anchoring Truths.
