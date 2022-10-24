I urge you to vote against lowering the library funding.
Citizens Taxed Enough attacks library surpluses during a period of inflation. But the library faces the same inflation. Punish surpluses and you may see other surpluses rapidly disappear.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
I urge you to vote against lowering the library funding.
Citizens Taxed Enough attacks library surpluses during a period of inflation. But the library faces the same inflation. Punish surpluses and you may see other surpluses rapidly disappear.
The library has been a good steward of public money. It is beautiful, well maintained and improving constantly. It is a source of community pride. If I was selling a visitor on Jonesboro, I might close the deal at the library.
Additionally the library tax burden is small. ($16 per property on my tax statement.) “Claw back” should be reserved for bigger fish. Just now we need more investment in education and information, not less.
The United States is 13th in the list of the best 20 educated countries in 2021. Https://worldtop20.org/wordbesteducationsystem. Business Insider has the USA ranked 38th in math and 24th in science. Where does Arkansas rank in the US? Where would you guess Northeast Arkansas ranks in Arkansas? Do we really want to cut investment in learning and information right now? Do we need more reasons for our young to seek careers elsewhere? Do we need the stigma that cutting library funding will bring?
Support your library. If we are honest, the library millage could be doubled and the cost per year wouldn’t be as high as one family dinner at most area restaurants. Food for our minds is far more important.
Jeb Spencer
Jonesboro
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.