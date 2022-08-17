Gov. Asa Hutchinson is finished with the part of the job he probably doesn’t like much anymore. Now he can spend his last four-and-a-half months doing the fun part.
The part he probably doesn’t like much is dealing with 135 unruly legislators, some of whom don’t like him so much either. Last week’s special session was the last time he’ll have to do that.
Hutchinson called lawmakers to Little Rock to accelerate already planned tax cuts, including lowering the top rate from 5.5 percent to 4.9 percent retroactive to Jan. 1, and passing other new tax cut legislation.
He also signed a bill creating a $50 million grant program for school security. That’s something that interests the former U.S. attorney and undersecretary for border and transportation security, who also was director of the NRA-funded National School Shield Task Force in 2013. The latter recommended placing armed guards in every school, which Hutchinson’s Arkansas School Safety Commission likewise is pushing.
It was a successful legislative session, but not what Hutchinson wanted. He wanted to raise the minimum teacher salary from $36,000 to $42,000 using part of the same big budget surplus that is making the accelerated tax cuts possible. He abandoned that idea when he realized he couldn’t get it out of committee.
If this were 2015 during his first session, he probably could have pushed that pay raise through.
When Hutchinson first came into office, he had so much success getting the Legislature to do his bidding that Arkansas looked almost like a British system, where the prime minister leads a government backed by his or her party’s majority in Parliament. Republicans back then were still giddy about their rapid takeover of Arkansas politics, and Hutchinson was their party’s unquestioned leader. That dynamic helped him continue the Medicaid expansion under Obamacare, even though some in his party wanted to kill it.
The governor’s relationship with the Legislature has become strained, and understandably so. People get tired of each other, which is one of the main reasons we have term limits. Meanwhile, he’s taken some stances that have irritated some Republican legislators, including his veto in 2021 of a bill that banned transgender treatments for minors. He said it was too broad and didn’t exempt those who were already getting treatments. The Legislature quickly overrode that veto.
The big thing, of course, was COVID. The governor treated it as a public health emergency and exercised extraordinary powers, though not as much as some other governors did. Not all Republican lawmakers saw things the same way, which is a big reason why they have placed on this year’s ballot a constitutional amendment letting them call themselves into special session. Currently, they must wait for the governor to do that.
The $50 million school safety bill will be the last he’ll sign as governor. It’s highly unlikely he’ll call lawmakers back into session. Now for the fun part.
That would be the King of Arkansas things governors do, and also events and activities that align with his increasingly national role as an outspoken anti-Trump Republican and as a potential presidential candidate. He’ll probably talk about those tax cuts whenever given the chance.
A look at this week’s itinerary demonstrates what I’m talking about.
On Sunday, he appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union.” On Monday he participated in a flag ceremony celebrating the 75th anniversary of India’s independence. At 6 a.m. on Tuesday morning, he was interviewed by a New Hampshire radio station. That state hosts the first presidential primary. He then spoke at a summit in Little Rock regarding Arkansas’ efforts in financial technology services. A lot of bankers and information technology pros were attending that one. On Wednesday he was to participate in an announcement about a partnership with Oklahoma related to advanced mobility – electric cars, etc. – in Tulsa. On Saturday, he’ll speak at the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin Annual Gala.
A lot of rich doctors will be there, and not many state legislators. At this point in his term, I don’t think he’ll miss them.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.
