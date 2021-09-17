The Jonesboro City Council has already heard the first of three readings of a tax increase. But rather than read the entire proposed ordinance, the council voted to waive a full reading and, instead, we heard it "by title only" — no details. With that accomplished, the proposed tax increase advances to the second reading on Tuesday.
During the public comments for this agenda item, one resident politely urged for the council to hear the second and third readings word for word. Jonesboro residents are fortunate to have a resident "force of nature" who has taken it upon herself to attend, comment in the chamber, and report on many city meetings over the past three to four years. Without her, this seemingly unseemly ploy by the city council to avoid reading the entire legislation for a tax increase would likely continue at future readings and likely be passed without ever having pierced the consciousness of the public.
The mayor and council may blanch at the accusation that city government knowingly and purposely failed the residents by voting to read a tax increase "by title only." As The Jonesboro Sun reported, the tax was "requested by the taxpayers, themselves." The "taxpayers" are the "Downtown Jonesboro Improvement District Board" (DJIDB), recently reactivated, and this "2-mill property tax [is] to fund improvements to common areas downtown."
Whatever the reason for the renewed purpose of the DJIDB, it is disingenuous of the city government and The Sun to couch any tax as not impacting all city residents — every tax does. The members of the board who pay the tax, which could generate over $200K annually, are merely the conduit for more expensive purchases made by leasees, renters, business owners and downtown customers.
Howard L. Weinstock
Jonesboro
