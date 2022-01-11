Re Dianne Parnell's letter in The Sun's 08 January edition under the heading "A New Year."
Ms. Parnell stated:
"God does not force us to love or obey him. He gave us a free will to make our own choices, as we saw in Adam and Eve."
Really?
As I understand it our choices are love and obey Him or spend eternity in hell. Some choice!
Basically, love and obey Me, or I'll make you wish you had.
That sounds an awful lot like force to me.
Just saying,
Bob Long
Jonesboro
