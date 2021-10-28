I’ve said it once and I’ll say again, everything that’s happening at the Jonesboro Public Library right now — let’s just move on and forget about it.
The issue at hand has been escalating for months, with no resolution. So, drop it and move on! I mean all of you are worked up over the smallest thing (a book), that none of you had any knowledge of until one other person complained.
But let me ask you this question: Have you ever read "50 Shades of Gray" or that trilogy? Because there’s some kinky language in there and it’s filled with a lot of BDSM that I’m sure none of you were aware of. Just think, your children were reading that!
I’ve said this as well, the library is not a place for religion. I don’t care what religion or denomination you are; everyone is welcome at the library. I don’t care if you like men, women or people of the same sex; if you want to come check out a book, then you’re free to do so at our public library.
What we are experiencing at the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library is no different than the “Book Banning” film scene in the movie Field of Dreams. Find that on YouTube and it’ll solve all your problems!
Jason Rufkahr
Jonesboro
