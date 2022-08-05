As a former teacher and coach I am disgusted with the Arkansas legislators and the governor on their views about raises for teachers.
They seem to already have their minds made up on how to distribute the 1.7 billion dollar surplus the state has been sitting on. Personally, I can’t see giving corporations a 5.7% piece of the money. I really doubt that Walmart, Hunt Brothers or Tyson Foods are as much in need of help from the government as are the teachers in Arkansas.
In 2015, many of these same legislators gave themselves a 150% raise, nearly tripling their salaries. A year later they gave themselves a 3% cost of living increase on top of the raise they had just voted themselves. If you think these numbers are wrong — please feel free to double check them. The fact that so many of them don’t have the same concern for public schools as they seemingly have for private schools is disgusting.
There has been talk of a one-time bonus for the Arkansas teachers. However, bonuses traditionally are followed by many years without any consideration for enhanced salary increases. It is time for the voters of Arkansas to do what is right—support our teachers and our public schools. If you don’t many of the teachers you have right now are going to leave their jobs for better opportunities, either in other states or other job settings. The Jonesboro Sun did an excellent job in 2015 of listing all the information about the 150% legislative raises. All the information is there if you care to do a little research.
If I were a teacher today I would pay particular interest in which legislators endorse teachers, teacher raises and public schools. Or whether or not they are even willing to discuss these issues in a special session.
