As a former teacher and coach I am disgusted with the Arkansas legislators and the governor on their views about raises for teachers.

They seem to already have their minds made up on how to distribute the 1.7 billion dollar surplus the state has been sitting on. Personally, I can’t see giving corporations a 5.7% piece of the money. I really doubt that Walmart, Hunt Brothers or Tyson Foods are as much in need of help from the government as are the teachers in Arkansas.