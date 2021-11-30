I would like to address a letter from Conner Hibbard on Nov. 30. We may have high sales taxes, but that’s because no one here in Arkansas want to pay property or income taxes.
Further, the argument against sales taxes should be that they are regressive and force people in poverty to pay the same amount of taxes as those in the top 1% of incomes.
On the topic of inflation: it is inevitable due to the prior failed presidential administration and them messing with the Federal Reserve’s interest rate. I will not deny that inflation is occurring, but there are things we can do for people who are hurting, such as giving homeless and disabled folks a place to stay (instead of NIMBYing them out of the public eye), increasing aid and volunteering at food shelters, and donating to social causes around town.
There are things we can do to mitigate the high sales tax and inflation here in Jonesboro, and it starts with those of us who are fortunate enough to have a little disposable income to help those in need.
Chenoa Summers
Jonesboro
