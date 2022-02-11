I have to agree with conservative commentator William F. Buckley when he said, “I would rather be governed by the first 2,000 people in the Boston telephone directory than by the 2,000 people on the faculty of Harvard University.” Amen.
A recent study conducted by Johns Hopkins University showed that the Covid lockdowns had very little effect on the mortality rate. The average person who wasn’t sucked into the fantasy already knew that. Common sense went out the window with all of the asinine burdens placed on the people, which ended up doing more harm than good.
We now have a modern day mass hysteria related to Covid-19. Once the never-let-a-crisis-go-to-waste politicians discovered that they could play some of us like puppets, they dug their heels in on lockdowns, masks, and forced vaccines. If it walks like a totalitarian and quacks like a totalitarian, what else could it be?
There will always be a segment of the population who yearns to be told what to do. The rest of us want to be left alone. Some people have been scared out of their minds, and want the rest of us to be in misery too. It drives them absolutely batty that we don’t pretend that masks and vaccines work, and that hospitals aren’t making big bucks off of Covid. Everyone knows the masks are a sham and a control and torture device.
Even a rabid liberal like Bill Maher says, "It looks like the liberals are always suggesting sacrifices they themselves don't have to take part in.” Indeed. Gavin Newsom, Nancy Pelosi, and other elites have been caught with their masks down, all the while forcing little kids to wear the stifling things all day.
Elites, we are on to you. We see your “woke” companies like GoFundMe attempting to redirect (another word for steal) monies meant for the Freedom Convoy of truckers in Canada. There are more of us than there are of you. I pray the truckers bring the corrupt Canadian government to its knees.
I also pray American truckers participate, even if it means sacrifices for us. Freedom is worth that.
Joyce Cook
Jonesboro
Commented