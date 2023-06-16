William S. Fulton accomplished much for Arkansas in his short life. He served as the fourth territorial governor and the first U.S. senator. Through Fulton’s leadership, he made the difficult transition from territory to state and from economic ruin to recovery possible.

Fulton was born in June 1795 in Cecil County, Md. His father was an Irish immigrant, and his mother from an old, wealthy Maryland family. A tutor provided Fulton’s early education. He later enrolled at Baltimore College and graduated by 1813.

