While I applaud the long-term vision and ambition of those in our community who seek to add first-class recreational facilities and related business opportunities to our fair city, we must first remove the ‘obvious’ obstacles that threaten to derail such grand plans.

Crime is everywhere and growing in Jonesboro and our surrounding communities. And its not just misdemeanor offenses. Murder, assault, robberies, break-ins, drugs, etc., are an economic and social plague equal to or perhaps greater than the pandemic.