While I applaud the long-term vision and ambition of those in our community who seek to add first-class recreational facilities and related business opportunities to our fair city, we must first remove the ‘obvious’ obstacles that threaten to derail such grand plans.
Crime is everywhere and growing in Jonesboro and our surrounding communities. And its not just misdemeanor offenses. Murder, assault, robberies, break-ins, drugs, etc., are an economic and social plague equal to or perhaps greater than the pandemic.
We need to support and expand our police force (all law enforcement agencies) and first responders – first. Then, recreational facilities and tourism will have a fertile foundation for growth and expansion.
The people of Jonesboro have enthusiastically demonstrated the willingness to provide funds for worthwhile projects via hamburger taxes, tourism taxes, sales taxes, etc. However, all the money spent on developing these facilities will be wasted, if we fail to protect our citizens first.
Jonesboro has the opportunity to show the rest of the country how to do it – and how to do it right. If you build it, they will come – but only if they feel safe.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.