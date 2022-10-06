Concern with the finances of the Craighead County Jonesboro Library (CCJL) reveals a case study for failure of the press, government, and a well-meaning group of "volunteers," to protect the interests of taxpayers. Whereas, the CCJL used decades of overfunding to build a pirate's treasure of $6,000,000, therefore, reducing the millage from 2 to 1 is long overdue. Thank you, "Citizens Taxed Enough" (www.facebook.com/citizenstaxedenough).
This poor overwatch also applies to the coming sports complex. Has the media reported on the damage the 2% Hamburger Tax has reaped upon all who "eat"? Despite 20% poverty in Jonesboro and 30% "working poor" in NEA, neither the mayor, city council, nor the volunteer chair of the A&P Commission has called for a suspension of the tax amidst the worst inflationary economy in 45 years. Despite tax remittances that doubled annual estimates of $2,400,000 in only six months, they sit on their thumbs, "mute." Moreover, the account balance exposes that the A&P Commission and city council knowingly "sandbagged" taxpayers. Mayor?
From the beginning, the volunteers of the A&P Commission adopted citizen Donald J. Trump's mantra," As long as you're going to be thinking, think big." Blessed with endless funding, there are few constraints for the proposed 200,000-square-foot sports complex. The sad truth is that, despite the same risks that have precluded private sector sports complexes, aquatics centers, or even rebuilding the "The Mall at Turtle Creek", the volunteers and elected officials cry "pshaw" about protecting the "safety, health, and welfare" of residents. Ranked #2 at risk of natural disasters nationally (source: www.bestplaces.net), endless booty is, unfortunately for "eaters," essential. Architectural, insurance underwriting and construction requirements will demand endless "chewing" to withstand the "not if, when" tornados, earthquakes, and "forever-Covid" impact revenue.
The Sun's "MLK extension climbs past $60M" is one example of endless cost increases for public infrastructure. The chair, A&P Commission, and councilmembers on duty since 2015 could review cost overruns of the public-private "Embassy Suites Jonesboro," as well as operating losses at the Jonesboro Shooting Sports Complex. The overwhelming majority of sports complexes operate at a great loss to taxpayers. Media?
