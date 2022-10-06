Concern with the finances of the Craighead County Jonesboro Library (CCJL) reveals a case study for failure of the press, government, and a well-meaning group of "volunteers," to protect the interests of taxpayers. Whereas, the CCJL used decades of overfunding to build a pirate's treasure of $6,000,000, therefore, reducing the millage from 2 to 1 is long overdue. Thank you, "Citizens Taxed Enough" (www.facebook.com/citizenstaxedenough).

This poor overwatch also applies to the coming sports complex. Has the media reported on the damage the 2% Hamburger Tax has reaped upon all who "eat"? Despite 20% poverty in Jonesboro and 30% "working poor" in NEA, neither the mayor, city council, nor the volunteer chair of the A&P Commission has called for a suspension of the tax amidst the worst inflationary economy in 45 years. Despite tax remittances that doubled annual estimates of $2,400,000 in only six months, they sit on their thumbs, "mute." Moreover, the account balance exposes that the A&P Commission and city council knowingly "sandbagged" taxpayers. Mayor?