There is a constant cry among some politicians to either eliminate or “re-structure” these “social parachutes” that millions of Americans depend on every day, whether it is for a monthly income or to either assist with or completely pay for medical bills. There is NO WAY a politician could get elected to office or reelected after voting to eliminate these programs. Therefore, the solution to making sure that they always exist and do not bankrupt the programs and government is to find a new or better way to fund them.
I would not be alive today if it weren’t for these programs. When I discovered that I needed stents to keep my heart working and for a pacemaker to prevent me from dying in my sleep, Medicare and Medicaid came to my rescue. I am 71 and worked for 40 years to support my family, but never enough to fund my retirement; I depend on social security checks to live.
After much research, I think that I have found the funding solution. First, ALL income should be subject to social security and medicare withholding. At present, the cap is $127,200. Even this leaves out much of the profits from the stock market, the gain on sale of stocks, and other items. The extra fund won’t adversely affect those making above that level, for the most part. Second, the percentage that is withheld for these programs must be increased to a minimum of 12% instead of the current 6.2%.
Employers would contribute the same. Third, ALL American citizens would be covered by both Medicare and Medicaid so they would no longer have to go out and buy a policy from an insurance company, unless they just wanted to spend extra money. Every American citizen would be able to go to whichever doctor or hospital that they chose and receive the same treatment, regardless of wealth. Right now, wealthy folks can afford whatever they want.
This is NOT socialized medicine like Canada. This is just a funding difference. Nothing would change between you and your doctor.
