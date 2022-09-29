There is a constant cry among some politicians to either eliminate or “re-structure” these “social parachutes” that millions of Americans depend on every day, whether it is for a monthly income or to either assist with or completely pay for medical bills. There is NO WAY a politician could get elected to office or reelected after voting to eliminate these programs. Therefore, the solution to making sure that they always exist and do not bankrupt the programs and government is to find a new or better way to fund them.

I would not be alive today if it weren’t for these programs. When I discovered that I needed stents to keep my heart working and for a pacemaker to prevent me from dying in my sleep, Medicare and Medicaid came to my rescue. I am 71 and worked for 40 years to support my family, but never enough to fund my retirement; I depend on social security checks to live.