According to "The Fine Art of Facility Future-Casting", in the 2023 Sports Planning Guide, facilities are "50% to 60% more expensive than pre-pandemic." Despite this, Jonesboro's public spenders uninstalled the "governor" from the throttled engine of good governance - support of the People.

Proof? The upcoming first anniversary of the 2% "Hamburger Tax" marks a "stick-in-the-eye" to the residents of Jonesboro by their elected officials. First, the city council failed to refer the vote to the residents in November 2021, marking the only time in years in which a new local tax was imposed without their vote.