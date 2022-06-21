It’s one of those social media posts that is designed to sway political opinion by using a credible, authoritative source to let us know what’s REALLY going on.
But like so many of these posts, the credible, authoritative source doesn’t even exist.
You may have heard of Brice Cromwell. That’s the name of the person, listed as a BP Oil Executive, who supposedly wrote the post being shared that states our high gas prices have nothing to do with anything other than the U.S. not producing enough oil because Joe Biden and people in his administration want to keep the prices up to make big bucks for themselves and their foreign business deals.
Part of the post reads: Forget for one second who was President when our prices at the pump were low and our economy was booming and realize that that person was simply “For the people.” If you take away your dislike for DJT, you’ll admit that you miss those times and enjoyed them. Your 401K was higher, gas prices were lower and we were booming as a country. Now after a year of our current admin, you’ll realize that these people are “not for the people.”
A BP spokesperson told fact-checking websites that it doesn’t have an employee named Brice Cromwell, and that the text did not come from BP. Those sources trace the post back to anti-Biden Facebook groups in March of this year.
If anyone is interested in what a real BP executive has to say about it, BP CEO Bernard Looney told Reuters in May that he didn’t expect to see relief in oil prices as Western sanctions on Russian oil were expected to double.
The Associated Press reports experts argue soaring gas prices are due to various factors in the global energy market, such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February. Jonathan Elkind, a fellow and senior research scholar at Columbia University’s Center on Global Energy Policy, described the notion that U.S. gas prices are high due to reliance on foreign oil imports as “economically illiterate.”
“The notion that we are producing too little, exporting too little, importing too much, et cetera, is just all wrong on its face,” Elkind was quoted as saying. “From one month to the next, the United States in this period is either the number one or number two producer of crude oil and natural gas in the world.”
AP also reports the recent spike in gas prices stems from “resurgent demand” as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic ebbed, which was made worse by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to an email from Joshua Busby, associate professor of public affairs at the University of Texas at Austin. He wrote: “European countries are starting to delink from importing Russian oil, which means that the available pool of oil is diminished for them, putting pressure on oil prices in the rest of the world.”
European Union leaders agreed on May 30 to ban most Russian oil imports by the end of the year.
For those who really believe it’s just mean old Joe Biden hurting the American people, and that it’s not a global thing, consider that a gallon of gas in Hong Kong is equivalent to $11. Or that the price in Norway and Denmark is about $10, and up to $10 per gallon in the rest of Europe according to GlobalPetrolPrices.com. Of course a lot of those countries have high taxes on gasoline – but Joe Biden didn’t do that either.
The cheapest gas in the world can be found in Venezuela at the equivalent of 2 cents per gallon. Venezuela has the largest oil reserves in the world. They are self-sufficient with fuel, but public sector employees there only earn the equivalent of $30-$100 a month. Private sector employees earn on average $106-$247 per month according to Reuters. Those who are smitten with propaganda would love it there, however. They even have a president who most Venezuelans say stole his last election and has become a dictator. But, he says he is the only one who cares about the people. I know that would be appealing to a lot of people here.
Steve Gillespie is editor of The Daily Press. Email him at editor@paragoulddailypress.com.
