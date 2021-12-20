Years ago, my grandmother wisely told me, "if you say something negative about a person, try to say something positive about them also." I've always kept that in my philosophy.
My grandmother was born the year after the Civil War ended and witnessed many presidents come and go. I really believe she would have seen Trump as the exception to this rule. She might have been a tad biased, as her father and uncles fought for the Union.
I decided that I would take my grandmother's advice and apply it to Donald John Trump. It was easy as pie to list his negative attributes. I don't have room for even 1%, as it would take the whole of The Sun to list them. But here are a few negative ones.
- Child separation policy.
- Withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement.
- His attacks on the Affordable Care Act.
- His racism (Yes, he is a racist!).
- Enlisting Russia (Putin) to help his candidacy.
- Lining his pockets (stealing from the treasury).
- Completely failing to lead on the COVID Pandemic.
- Helping only the uber rich (him) on the tax code.
- Inhumane immigration policies.
- His lies about everything!
Well, I've been trying for hours to find some positive attributes but I'm stumped. Can someone help me?
John Foltz
Jonesboro
