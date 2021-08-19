To all those who have yet to get themselves vaccinated against COVID — something bad is coming for you. It's called the delta variant. Ninety-seven percent of new COVID hospitalizations have the delta variant. Ninety-nine percent of recent hospital deaths from COVID were admitted with the delta variant. Doctors across the nation are reporting the first thing new, hospitalized, delta variant patients ask for is, "Give me the vaccine" — to which doctors respond, "I'm sorry. You're too late. You waited too long."
There are several possible reasons for people to have ignored the "get a vaccine shot" warning. A few are listed below.
• They're afraid of needles.
• They believe the false, misleading misinformation they have seen, heard and read online, in far-right, non-scientific publications, and on FOX News.
• They believe the false, misleading, non-scientific misinformation put out by political groups — mostly far-right Party of Trumpers, Q-Anons and other racist, far-right, white-nationalist groups with political agendas.
• They believe the non-scientific, religious rantings from vaccine-ignorant ministers seeking to instill unfounded fears in their flocks — including eternal, burning, pain to be suffered in whichever, alleged, "hell" the ministers believe exists.
The Sun's space limitations prevent me from listing more reasons. Do any of the reasons listed above strike more fear into your collective hearts than death by COVID?
Surely the unvaccinated can see the pandemic is not over but, instead, is surging and becoming more dangerous.
President Joe Biden has suggested the unvaccinated should receive a $100 payment when they get vaccinated. This is my first disagreement with Biden's agenda. In my opinion, the unvaccinated should be fined $100 and jailed until they take the vaccine shot. This virus has to be totally eradicated. The only way to do this is for countries to pass laws mandating worldwide vaccine inoculations. That's how the world eradicated smallpox.
The longer the world waits, the faster the virus evolves and morphs into faster-spreading and more dangerous variants. Already there have been reports of a variant in Israel that is becoming more resistant to the Pfizer, Moderna and J&J vaccines.
I've always been turned off by "Wake Up" warnings from Opinion page contributors, but this is deadly serious.
Calvin Clements
Biggers
Commented
