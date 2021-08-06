If you thought last school year was a wild ride of COVID-19 contingencies, cancellations and on-and-off remote learning, this school year is likely to be even more of a tsunami of interruption and second-guessing.
It’s hard to believe that Arkansas lawmakers would decree forbidding school districts from implementing mask mandates to protect children not yet approved for vaccination when entire states are moving to require masks and proof of vaccination for most gatherings – both public and private.
You would think that so-called conservatives lawmakers in our state would support local school districts making the call on such situations. After all, you can bet if the federal government demands that all states implement mask mandates, they’ll be screaming foul at the top of their lungs.
What’s good for the goose … Then again, hypocrisy is in big supply these days.
To say that this school year in Arkansas will be chaotic may prove to be an understatement. With schools unable to implement mask mandates, there’s likely to be cases when not only sports are canceled but school attendance itself.
All one has to do is look two counties south, where the Marion School District is dripping with COVID-19 cases. On Thursday, 839 students and 10 staff members had been quarantined since classes began last week because of its COVID-19 outbreak. The district said in a Facebook post that 46 students and 10 staff had tested positive for the virus.
Expect those numbers to climb. Don’t expect substitute teachers to be raising their hands to enter the fray.
Think that district should have a mask mandate? It’s obvious from the current climate in Arkansas that common sense won’t be dictated by lawmakers or some parents. And kids, well, they’re kids and not prone to following good advice. If they aren’t forced to do something, many won’t. Does homework ring any bells?
With schools starting in Craighead County on Aug. 16, you can just about bet that COVID-19 will be sitting next to your child in the days to follow or shortly thereafter. Unmasked, the delta variant could spread as quickly as it has in Marion – with tragic results.
Obviously, Gov. Asa Hutchinson is concerned about the Legislature’s inaction on repealing the mask mandate ban for public schools.
“I am disappointed by the actions of the House Public Health Committee today,” the governor said after the committee adjourned without taking any action. “It is conservative, reasonable and compassionate to allow local school district to protect those students who are under 12 and not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. The cases and quarantines at the Marion School District during the last week illustrate the urgency of action. If we are going to have a successful school year then the local school districts need to have flexibility to protect those who are at risk.”
Hutchinson said earlier in the week that he regretted signing the mask mandate ban, telling reporters that “in hindsight, I wish that had not become law.”
I know my child wouldn’t be attending a school that didn’t require masks, social distancing and constant disinfecting. If a lot of other parents feel the same way, attendance counts will suffer – as will per pupil spending from state government.
I can’t imagine being a teacher or staff member of a school where children are running around unmasked, spreading their cooties like all children do – only now including the COVID-19 delta variant without wearing masks.
Of course, I can’t imagine being unvaccinated either, like 62 percent of the population in Craighead County.
As of Thursday, there were 916 active cases in Craighead County, with 157 hospitalized in Northeast Arkansas. Those numbers keep rising.
Statewide Thursday, the numbers were equally scary – 2,777 new cases, 21,461 active cases and another 1,251 were hospitalized, including 263 on ventilators. Seventeen more had died, tipping the scales at 6,247 deaths from COVID-19.
When meteorologists say there is a tornado on the ground, I seek shelter. I don’t go stand in the front yard to watch the destruction.
When I go out to do necessary shopping, you can bet I’ll be wearing a mask. I’ll probably get the same looks as those who openly wear a gun on their hip. My health is more important than the condescending looks.
You have to wonder how long the insurance companies are going to go along with this Russian roulette attitude toward COVID-19. If the virus keeps getting spread by unvaccinated folks, I wouldn’t be surprised if insurance companies didn’t require prior vaccination for eligibility to pay for hospital care. After all, the vaccine is free, in great supply and available to everyone 12 and older. Certainly insurance companies will take note and follow with the appropriate mandates for continued coverage.
If your home gets hits twice by a hurricane, Lloyd’s of London won’t insure your dwelling any longer. The company is known for insuring big risks at hefty costs, but they aren’t stupid.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.