The past year that COVID has been hovering around all of us has not stopped my friends and I from getting together once a week for one hour to sing praises to our Lord and Savior for keeping ups safe from this deadly disease. So I wrote a little song about "Moderna" that goes like this:
To the tune of "Oh My Darling,Clementine."
Oh! Moderna
Oh! Moderna
Oh! Moderna in my arm.
Go and get yours.
Go and get yours.
It will do you no harm.
It don't hurt you when they stick you.
And you don't have much pain.
So go and get it, go and get it, you may have more life to gain.
I have had mine for two months now and my arm just got sore.
It's OK now.
I thank God for the days I can breath much more.
Wanda Roy
Paragould
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.