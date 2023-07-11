My best friend among those who often write letters to The Sun encouraged me to write this letter expressing my disagreement with the support he stated in one of his letters about the Spycops that terrorize Jonesboro.
If there are any in my neighborhood or if there is ever plans to locate one here, I will be happy to provide Clint’s address, phone number, and directions to his house so it can be located in his yard where I am sure it would be welcome. He feels they provide security. As I asked him, what good is security if it comes at the cost of those things worth securing?
I fear these Spycops worse than any of the supposed criminals on whom they are to spy. What the Spycops steal from us is more precious and valuable than anything a normal thief might steal.
I remember some years ago visiting the House of Burgesses building in Colonial Williamsburg. One of the chairs was pulled back to designate where one of the members was sitting when he rose to make a speech that ended “Give me liberty or give me death.” Some of us still share that sentiment. I do not want to live in a police state. Even if a Spycop might save my life, which is highly unlikely, I would still agree with Patrick Henry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.