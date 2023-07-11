My best friend among those who often write letters to The Sun encouraged me to write this letter expressing my disagreement with the support he stated in one of his letters about the Spycops that terrorize Jonesboro.

If there are any in my neighborhood or if there is ever plans to locate one here, I will be happy to provide Clint’s address, phone number, and directions to his house so it can be located in his yard where I am sure it would be welcome. He feels they provide security. As I asked him, what good is security if it comes at the cost of those things worth securing?