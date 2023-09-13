Josh Hammer. He seems to be focused on “glaring lies.” Yet, they only seem to matter if he determines someone else lied, and doesn’t have to offer any legitimate evidence or proof.
For example, he said, “… blocking of the Keystone XL oil pipe line…”, except, he did not block the pipeline. If he had, Kansas would not be dealing with that massive oil leak, of the Keystone pipeline. What president Biden did, was block an extension of the XL. Mr. Hammer, and those people, want you to believe that, because that extension was stopped, we are at the mercy of others. We aren’t, because that oil was never bound for the USA. It is bound to Lake Charles, La., to be put on tanker boats, and shipped out.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.