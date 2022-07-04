Go figure!

I have frequently expressed my feelings about the abortion issue both to individuals and at least once in a letter to the editor of The Sun.
I will repeat it here:
If I were a woman I do not believe that I could bring myself to have an abortion. If a woman was carrying a baby I believed to be mine I would not wish to have it aborted. That said, I believe that the final decision is hers. She faces the greater risks no matter what choice she makes. Until males are able to become pregnant I sincerely believe they have no vote on this matter.
Sanctity of life questions being essentially a philosophical matter, each person should have the right to follow their own conscience.
I have frequently been asked "but what about the rights of the baby?"
Well, that is a very good question.
Whenever mutually exclusive rights come into conflict one party's rights will be violated. It cannot be otherwise. The very definition of exclusivity means that both events cannot happen together. Ideally the concerned parties would reach a mutually satisfactory resolution.
Failing that, one of two possible outcomes will happen. Either the strongest or, perhaps, most ruthless party will prevail; or the issue will be decided by third party arbitration. Those are the only possible outcomes.
Law is essentially a third party arbiter. And third party arbitration actually does little more than shift the balance of power one way or the other. Once a decision has been made you may accept it, reject it, or ignore it. But you will either abide by it or face the consequences.
It's right there in the words: "law enFORCEment." The ultimate consequence is a man with a gun who will compel you to abide by it.
As anyone who hasn't been living under a rock is aware by now, SCOTUS has recently decided the abortion issue. In fact I don't expect to be hearing much else from news media for the next few weeks. Or at least until the next mass shooting.
In the final analysis, the awesome power of the state can be brought to bear against a woman's autonomy over her own body but, somehow, just can't seem to prevent psychopaths slaughtering children.
Go figure!
Bob Long
Jonesboro
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.