Bill Carr was once the fastest man in the world. And it all started in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

William Arthur Carr was born in Pine Bluff in 1909. His early life was not unusual. He, like so many boys, loved to run, and he could run faster than all the others. His parents believed in the importance of education and encouraged him to finish high school where he also pursued athletics. Carr would graduate from Pine Bluff High School in 1927.

