From an Arkansas perspective, one the most noteworthy things about President Trump’s presidential candidacy announcement was the silence of the state’s Republican elected officials – except for the one who is thinking about running against him.

The members of the state’s congressional delegation said nothing about his entrance into the race. Even Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Trump’s former press secretary, said nothing. No one even sent out a tweet.

Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.