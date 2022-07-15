Pro-life Arkansans are celebrating a victory of sorts. A victory for “Government Mandated Forced Motherhood.”
Soon under Arkansas law, if a 12 year old is raped and impregnated by the boy next door; if a 15 year-old is raped and impregnated by her pedophile uncle; if a 21 year old is raped and impregnated by her boyfriend; if a 50 year old is raped and impregnated by her husband, all must submit to “Government Mandated Forced Motherhood” in Arkansas.
However, if the child or teenager or young woman or older woman is from a family of means, they will not have to submit to “Government Mandated Forded Motherhood” in Arkansas. They will be able to travel to a place where forced motherhood is not the law. But poor Arkansas women must submit or take matters into their own hands.
Pro-choice Arkansans are looking ahead to support and vote for pro-choice candidates. Those who do not want “Government Mandated Forced Motherhood” in Arkansas. They also take comfort in knowing Supreme Court decisions are temporary and when the majority of the court is not Republican, the overturn will be overturned.
In Arkansas and some other states, women have lost their rights to privacy. Dust in the wind. All they are is dust in the wind. Their reproductive organs and discussions with their doctor are now under government control.
So if you are an Arkansas female voter and you want to continue losing your rights to privacy, keep voting for Cotton, Crawford, Boozman and Sanders. You will get what you want. Especially “Government Mandated Forced Motherhood” for children victims of rape and pregnancy.
The founding fathers thought women only good for submitting in the bedroom, cleaning, cooking, and having children. And too ignorant to vote.
The document written solely by men states very clearly all “men” are created equal. And 246 years later, women are still being told “know your role” by politicians and courts.
I support privacy rights for men and women and do not want the government standing between me and my doctor or you and your doctor.
Terry Dancer
Jonesboro
Commented
