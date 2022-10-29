The Arkansas governor’s race was somewhat interesting last week for two reasons: We saw the major party candidates standing a few feet from each other, and we saw a poll where they weren’t as far apart as one might expect.

The Arkansas PBS debate last week brought together Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Democrat Chris Jones along with Libertarian Ricky Harrington. The three answered questions posed by journalists, albeit in a very controlled format with one-minute responses and 30-second rebuttals.

Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.