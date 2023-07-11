When a new President is elected, the economy is not reset like a video game. Every President comes into office somewhere in the middle of the three cycles that impact economic performance. Long-run cultural shifts are called secular trends, the business cycle is the random expansion and recession swings the economy experiences – and layered over these two cycles are the yearly seasonal changes in economic activity.
Secular trends cannot be affected by economic policies; these cultural shifts must simply be acknowledged when reporting economic data. Seasonal changes likewise are immune to economic policies and are statistically accounted for by “smoothing” (spreading out) the data over the calendar year. Where fiscal policies can have an impact, and where we should look when evaluating government policies, is their impact on various economic variables that define where we’re at in the business cycle.
Before we try to grade the Biden administration’s economic record, we should note that there are economic sectors, housing starts for instance, that are more sensitive to interest rate changes than fiscal policies, in other words, there are sectors that respond more to policy changes initiated by the Fed than policy changes initiated by the President’s administration.
The President’s Inflation Reduction Act, the CHIPS Act, and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will generate positive economic results in the long-run, but we should not expect to see a measurable impact in the immediate time period. With these caveats in mind, what grade should we give President Biden at this point in his presidency.
The obvious starting points are those variables most associated with economic success: Gross Domestic Product (GDP), in Biden’s first two years in office (January 2021 to January 2023), GDP rose 18.8 percent. This increase was largely fueled by the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan’s impact on consumer spending which constitutes 70 percent of total spending, and an exceptional (41 percent) increase in Net Private Domestic Investment (NPDI is gross investment minus depreciation).
In an economy that is dominated by the service sector, large increases in GDP should be accompanied by similar increase in the level of employment. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the U.S. added 10.8 million jobs between January of 2021 and May of 2023, this record of job growth is unmatched for any two-year time period since WWII.
Large increases in employment could be accounted for by large increases in the labor force, but this was not what we experienced in the past 28 months. Between January of 2021 and May of 2023 the labor force grew by only 1.3 percent. What we have seen is a remarkable decrease in the unemployment rate. In January of 2021 the unemployment rate stood at 6.3 percent, this past month (June 2023), the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the unemployment rate had declined to 3.6 percent, this is the lowest unemployment rate we’ve seen since 1969 during the Vietnam war.
With strong GDP growth, unemployment at record lows, and job openings exceeding the number of workers seeking employment, the nation saw wages increasing faster than they have in decades. The average wage in the US increased from $29/hr in January 2021 to $33/hr in May of 2023, an 11 percent increase.
As we have shown, GDP, investment, employment, unemployment, and wage rate growth reflect credit on the Biden administration, but as critics rightly point out, inflation is still a problem. Is it Biden’s fault? If it was Biden’s fault, was his American Rescue Plan was too generous?
If it was, then inflation should be strictly an American problem, in fact in 2022 the world inflation rate averaged 13.9 percent, while the US inflation rate at the end of 2022 was only 6.5 percent. Of the 181 nations taking part in the survey, 113 had inflation that was greater than 6.5 percent. The Federal Reserve has set its inflation goal at less than 3 percent. By this standard only seven of the 181 nations had met the Feds inflation goal of an inflation rate of less than 3 percent.
Is there more work to do? Yes. The nation needs to increase the minimum wage and index it to labor productivity, we need to address child poverty through a refundable child tax credit, and we need to address the high cost of child care, but having said all that, it is still quite clear that the critics of Biden are wrong. The Biden administration has had remarkable success in its first 28 months. The only fly in the ointment is inflation and even inflation has come down from 8.5 percent in May of 2022, to 4.0 percent in May of 2023.
Gary Latanich, Ph.D., is professor emeritus of economics at Arkansas State University. He can be contacted by email at garylatanich@gmail.com.
