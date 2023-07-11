When a new President is elected, the economy is not reset like a video game. Every President comes into office somewhere in the middle of the three cycles that impact economic performance. Long-run cultural shifts are called secular trends, the business cycle is the random expansion and recession swings the economy experiences – and layered over these two cycles are the yearly seasonal changes in economic activity.

Secular trends cannot be affected by economic policies; these cultural shifts must simply be acknowledged when reporting economic data. Seasonal changes likewise are immune to economic policies and are statistically accounted for by “smoothing” (spreading out) the data over the calendar year. Where fiscal policies can have an impact, and where we should look when evaluating government policies, is their impact on various economic variables that define where we’re at in the business cycle.

Gary Latanich, Ph.D., is professor emeritus of economics at Arkansas State University. He can be contacted by email at garylatanich@gmail.com.