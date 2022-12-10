As the years roll around and age slows me down and relegates me to an old rocking chair one of my guilty pleasures is reading letters to the editor in the Jonesboro Sun. I have to admit that I don't always agree with everything that I read there but I absolutely believe that everyone is entitled to express his/her opinion. And of course that includes me!
Yesterday (06 December) the editorial page contained two letters that I just could not allow to pass without comment.
The first was by Jon Hubbard under the heading "Welcome to today's America." Mister Hubbard expressed some strong concerns as to the direction our nation is taking. He wrote "The United States of America no longer has the will to be the recognized leader of the free world."
While Mr. Hubbard is entitled to his opinion I have to wonder why we need to be the leaders. Sure, carry a big stick, but speak softly. We don't have to call all the shots.
This is probably a good point to state that my patriotism is not open to question. I am a combat veteran because I love this country and feel it is well worth fighting for. But culturally and politically I am definitely Liberal.
Liberals are not unpatriotic and don't want to wreck the country, we simply hold certain opinions, which is our prerogative. A prerogative that I fought for, not just for myself but for everyone. Including Conservatives!
And Christianity has not been declared an "unacceptable lifestyle." Some people, myself included, merely choose not to embrace it. Again, that is our prerogative. Anyone is free to embrace any faith at all or none at all however they see fit. Its called freedom and I'm in favor of it! Will such thinking consign me to hell? If god exists he may make that determination but I will not answer to any mortal person for my convictions.
As for the second letter, under the heading "The name of Jesus," I would like to thank Ms Tania Stephens for clearing up that issue. Yeshua was probably darned tired of hearing His name mispronounced for the past two Millenia. Maybe now he can relax and concentrate on dealing the war against Christmas!
