The Westside shootings became really the first national school shooting story, but as our mayor said, Westside is not Jonesboro. It was a consolidation of rural schools.
The most recent Texas example shows what we should expect from that state: the officers waited and allowed the shooter to exercise his Second Amendment rights. Meanwhile, the National Rifle Association, no longer the sportsmen's group of my youth, cries all the way to the bank.
Massacres spark gun sales, and Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton gets just short of two million dollars to keep guns flowing. In the late nineteenth century, those who thought that change was impossible turned the tables on the elite. Anarchists called it "the Deed."
If guns were turned on the NRA or those receiving their blood money, might some meaningful legislation actually result? It is worth remembering that two U.S. Supreme Court decisions, written by alleged Conservative literalists, ruled that the term "A well-regulated militia" had no meaning at all. That is not what our Arkansas Supreme Court ruled in Buzzard v. Arkansas in 1842.
Michael B Dougan
Jonesboro
