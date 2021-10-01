A 2 percent additional tax on prepared foods and recreational marijuana topped the controversial charts this week in Northeast Arkansas news.
Often referred to as a “hamburger tax,” the 2 percent prepared foods tax proposed by the Jonesboro Advertising & Promotions Commission would bring in about $3 million annually. The A&P Commission is also asking for a 1 percent hike in the tax on hotel stays from 3 percent to 4 percent – the maximum allowed by state law. That would bring in an additional $225,000 to $275,000 annually.
The money would be used to finance a sports complex that would include an aquatics center.
While I’m usually opposed to tax increases – especially regressive taxes like sales taxes that hurt the poor more than those of means – the payoff would be something Jonesboro desperately needs. Once completed, such a sports complex would increase hotel stays and restaurant visits by out-of-town visitors using the facilities. The new shooting sports complex that opened in Jonesboro is an excellent example of how such facilities not only improve the quality of life in Jonesboro but bring in lots of visitors.
Yes, everyone in Jonesboro would pay a 2 percent tax increase on prepared foods, but so would a multitude of visitors, who’d be helping to pay off the new facilities our children will use. Since we seldom eat out, it won’t place much of an burden on my household.
It’s hard to argue against such a proposal even though the timing is bad – what with COVID-19 still spreading and the huge hit restaurants have taken during the prolonged pandemic. I feel for those restaurant owners and workers who have struggled during this pandemic just as The Sun has.
Still, I can’t see anyone haggling about an additional $2 on a $100 dinner bill or the extra 30 cents on a $15 fast-food bill. It’s more likely that the cost of eating out – what with food prices soaring – will be more of a detriment to frequent restaurant-goers. That ribeye steak dinner that used to cost $35 may jump significantly, causing a greater shift in eating-out habits than a 2 percent hamburger tax.
It will be interesting to witness the debate as the Jonesboro City Council considers the matter, starting at its meeting this Monday starting at 5:30 p.m.
As for the recreational pot ballot measure, True Grass Arkansas is collecting signatures to get an amendment to the Arkansas Constitution passed by voters to legalize recreational marijuana use in the state. So far, the group has collected about 20,000 of more than 89,000 signatures needed to get the measure on the November 2022 ballot.
While organizers of the ballot initiative are optimistic about collecting enough signatures to let voters decide the matter, I’m fairly confident that the Republican powers in Little Rock will do their best to ensure the bill never sees the light of day on anyone’s ballot in 2022.
Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, who is running for governor, likely will side with law enforcement and other opponents to scuttle any ballot measure to legalize recreational marijuana in the state. She’s been successful before in killing such ballot measures – sometimes simply based on the measure’s wording or finding enough unqualified signatures.
Regardless of your opinion on making recreation marijuana legal, True Grass Arkansas has a long way to go – including gaining nearly 70,000 more signatures of registered voters and jumping through all the legal hoops – before voters will even have the opportunity to say yeah or nay on matter.
I have to admit I was surprised a medical marijuana ballot measure easily passed in Arkansas in 2016, but that’s quite a different matter than recreational use. Marijuana used for medical purposes has proven many benefits to those suffering from a variety of medical conditions, from lessening the negative effects of chemotherapy for cancer patients to the effects of nerve damage from neuropathy.
Ingesting marijuana to get “high” is quite a different matter. There are as many reasons to legalize the recreational use of marijuana as there are not to. Those arguments will be hashed out – pardon the pun – by opponents and supporters if the measure gets on the ballot and even more intensely thereafter.
My opinion: I don’t think people will be legally smoking joints or baking pot brownies in Arkansas anytime soon, but they’ll still be smoking and eating them. And the police will still be arresting them and throwing them in jail.
I look forward to reading the letters to the editor on both these issues. Readers often have valuable input that no one has thought about.
Chris Wessel, editor of The Sun, can be reached at 935-5525, Ext. 250, or cwessel@jonesborosun.com.
