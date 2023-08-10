I don’t know who Josh Hammer is, but he said, “But no matter how many different names of lawyers Smith trots out who apparently told Trump he had in fact lost the election, it will be near-impossible for Smith to prove that Trump actually, deep down, knew he lost.”

Which actually raises a couple questions. First off, is he saying that all I've got to do is just “deep down” believe it was OK to rob a bank, it’d be alright? I shouldn’t be questioned, no matter my motives, all I've got to do is say that I believed, deep down inside, in my heart, that it would be OK, because, you know …