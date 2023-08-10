I don’t know who Josh Hammer is, but he said, “But no matter how many different names of lawyers Smith trots out who apparently told Trump he had in fact lost the election, it will be near-impossible for Smith to prove that Trump actually, deep down, knew he lost.”
Which actually raises a couple questions. First off, is he saying that all I've got to do is just “deep down” believe it was OK to rob a bank, it’d be alright? I shouldn’t be questioned, no matter my motives, all I've got to do is say that I believed, deep down inside, in my heart, that it would be OK, because, you know …
Next, brings up something Mr. Hammer forgot to mention. There will be no “deep down” defense.
“The court considers the usual behavior of an average person under the same circumstances. Persons who meet or exceed an expected typical response aren't negligent. Those who fail to meet the standard for typical behavior are negligent.”
So, that means that the laws of the land are not (supposed to be) “laws for thee, but not me." “A reasonable and prudent man” should have known he had lost the election because 60+ rejected court cases, ballot recounts and assurances from the GOP teams hired to scrub the ballots said all of the fraud combined would not have altered the election.
Of course he should have known, he was president.
Please be wary of what you read.
