Watching the Jonesboro Advertising & Promotion Committe meeting of Aug. 17,, it was striking how willfully ignorant or blind the committee is. In this forever-COVID world, in a crowded chamber of mask-on, mask-off attendees, the chairman glossed over the accounting of activity in 2020, in favor of the never again economy of 2019 Jonesboro. That America is gone forever and we do not yet know what will replace it.
For the committee to account for 2021's year-to-date performance in such a cavalier dollar-for-dollar comparison to 2019 assumes that 2020 was a once-in-forever event, instead of whatever comes next.
Do the committee and the mayor assume that the helicopter dollars whirling from the private Federal Reserve Bank and through the U.S. Treasury since 2020, and landing in bank accounts in 2020-21, will continue into perpetuity?
Is it Mayor Copenhaver's assumption that the federal government will dole out a large enough periodic pittance of relief dollars to private sector Americans and not-Americans to fund "not-needs"? Does he also assume cost-of-living increases in relief checks?
Is it Mayor Copenhaver's assumption that government employees, the only ones with guaranteed employment since 2020, who also received and continue to receive helicopter money, will sustain the economy into Jonesboro Vision 2030 and beyond, whenever the private sector shuts down?
Is it Mayor Copenhaver's assumption that this federal government that has failed to do anything within its U.S. Constitutional constraints will do something other than add more debt to the national credit card, for his and our progeny to pay off ... when?
Mayor Copenhaver must also assume the end of federalism that he prefers socialism, an anathema to many Americans. Since taking his oath of office and beefing up his executive team, he has prioritized nothing but "wants" on behalf of those few better-off, those who can off-handedly slough-off personal expenses, higher inflation and higher taxes.
Mayor Copenhaver is administering the city government in a disingenuous manner given that he does nothing to restrain spending while maintaining a $29 million surplus in the city's reserves. Is this piggy-bank, overflowing with money from our wallets, the intended source of funding for his largesse? A forthright mayor, in keeping with his campaign promise of transparency, would make a comprehensive case for his projects in forever-uncertain times, at least until Jonesboro Vision 2030.
A forthright council would note that candidate Copenhaver campaigned on transparency; hold him accountable. These supplicants on the city council haven't demanded a public accounting of his spending plans. Today, the city governs on behalf of Team Jonesboro, whom the voters defeated in 2019, with the city council acting as a rubber-stamp Oversight Integrity Council.
Mr. Mayor, dedicate a special presentation to all cost projections for all budget items; include whatever you plan to spring on the residents in September. Please include options that return excess reserve dollars to our wallets, rather than funding not-needs.
Howard L. Weinstock
Jonesboro
