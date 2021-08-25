For the past 16 years HopeCircle, one of the six programs of the NEA Baptist Foundation has celebrated the importance of hope in all our lives with a week, and then a month of hope-filled activities and projects. The COVID-19 pandemic changed many things, but not our need for recognizing that hope is even more important now, than it has been in the past.
Hope is vital to a healthy mental attitude. While it may not change the outcome of life’s journey, it makes a huge difference in how that journey is lived.
Because of the upsurge in COVID cases and the infectious nature of the delta variant, large gatherings and prolonged interactions in enclosed areas are not appropriate at this time. Large community events such as Touch a Truck and Teal Talk will not be held this fall. Our only community activities will be a First Responder Breakfast on Sept. 10 and the ShareHope Walk of Remembrance and Hope on Sept. 25. Both will be on the NEA Baptist Medical campus. CDC guidelines will be followed.
If we are not gathering together, how do we find hope for ourselves and share that hope with those who need it now more than ever? During the month of September we invite you to join HopeCircle as we use our ingenuity and creativity — utilize social media, send notes, make calls, collect items — all in an effort to celebrate the importance of hope and to share that hope with others.
What can you do? Make a list of your favorite “hopeful” songs, books or quotes. Share them on social media and invite your family and friends to do the same thing. You will be amazed at the response.
Challenge your co-workers or family to collect jars of peanut butter or other food items for Helping Neighbors Food Pantry or the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas. (Optus employees are doing a backpack food drive for Helping Neighbors.)
Ask your neighborhood school if they need help with the backpack program. Call a nursing home and ask if you can send a card or bring flowers to someone who never has visitors. Contact your church and see if any shut-in needs someone to run errands or would welcome a call or visit. Express your appreciation to teachers and nurses, whose jobs have been extra stressful recently.
Write a note, call or send a text to someone who brought hope to you in the past. Pay it forward — at the grocery store, the fast food drive through or when buying gas. The ways to spread hope are as varied as the individuals involved.
We may not be physically together — but we are united — in recognizing the importance of hope and in sharing that hope with our family, friends and community. This uncertain time is the perfect time for a Season of Hope!
As Helen Keller reminded us, “Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.”
June Morse
HopeCircle
NEA Baptist Foundation
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.