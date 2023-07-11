To the realty team of Halsey, Thrasher and Harpole:
You stand at a crossroads as you decide which direction your new housing development along Greensboro Road will take.
One road will lead to a soulless, treeless Pottersville, which you will build by bulldozing the magnificent woods that line both sides of this road, laying down a grid of bare streets, and erecting “little boxes made of ticky-tacky… and they all look just the same,” an observation made about the America of the '50s in a song written by Pete Seeger and sung by the folk group The Weavers.
OR
You could take the road less traveled and take the time to create a plan that works with the beautiful woods that you now have at your disposal. First, save a substantial buffer of trees along Greensboro Road that will save this beautiful, idyllic road with overarching tree branches meeting in the middle. Then, instead of bulldozing and leveling the acreage, study the contours of the land and build the roads following the ups and downs of Crowley’s Ridge through the trees, saving as many trees as possible. Finally, build among the trees distinctive, attractive homes.
The first approach has already been the model for the many soulless subdivisions in Jonesboro, which developers have plopped down in rice fields or on acreage that once had old growth forests.
The latter approach will, of course, cost more in time, effort and money, but in the long run, people will pay top dollar for a distinctive, well-planned home nestled among beautiful old trees. Such a development will be appreciated long into the future much as we take pleasure today in the lovely old sylvan neighborhoods of the West End District of Jonesboro.
For the sake of aesthetics, ecology and the souls of the future occupants of this new neighborhood, let’s follow the poet Robert Frost’s lead and take the road less traveled.
J Scott Darwin
Jonesboro
