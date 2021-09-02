I ran into Bubba Knox, the Washington Street philosopher, as he was going through the cigarette butt bin the other day outside our employee entrance.
“Hey, Bubba! How’s life been treating you?” I said.
“Good, good, but you got hardly no smokers here no more,” he said in a dejected tone, holding up two short butts. “And people ain’t handin’ over change as much at my corner down on Johnson. Maybe I need a new sign, put ‘homeless veteran’ on it?”
“Yeah, I know. This coronavirus pandemic has really put a pinch on people, including the newspaper business. It’s been rough,” I replied. “You been staying safe from the virus?”
“You kiddin’? I got it made Wessel,” Bubba said, a smile replacing the frown from his meager cigarette butt haul. “I went down to the feed store couple weeks ago and bought all the iverwhatchamajigger I could afford. You know, that Rona cure? It fixes it.”
“You’ve got to be kidding. That stuff can kill you,” I said, concerned that he had been taking horse dewormer. “Haven’t you been vaccinated?”
That’s when old Bubba gave me the stink eye and let me have it.
“I don’t want the gubbermint puttin’ no nanotecknowledgy GSP trackers in my blood system, magnetizin’ my head and makin’ me do whatever the gubbermint tells me to do,” Bubba said in an angry tone.
“That’s nonsense,” I protested, “and didn’t that horse dewormer make you sick?”
“Dadgum it made me sick. Puked my guts up for days, saw things that wasn’t there and passed out like my old PBR days,” Bubba said. “But that’s how I knowed it was workin’. They even given it to inmates in northwest Arkansas. On top of that, I got rid of that nasty tapeworm that’s bothered me for years. Sucker was 15 inches long.”
“Good god Bubba, you could have died,” I said.
“Well, it’s better ‘en having the gubbermint control you,” he said. “I don’t want nobody knowin’ where all my cig bins is. They might even kick me out from unner that railroad bridge I made into a nice man cave.”
“Even if that were true, I doubt the government would spend valuable resources tracking you,” I said. “And you’re telling me that you’d rather pay money for horse dewormer at a feed store than get a free vaccine that scientists and medical doctors developed to fight COVID-19? You know it’s been approved by the Federal Drug Administration? Didn’t you get childhood vaccinations for polio, rubella, mumps, measles and smallpox so you could go to school? Why would this be any different?”
“Well, I never thought of it that way,” Bubba said, scratching his head under his crusty ball cap, “but I ain’t got no schoolin’ after third grade anyway, so I didn’t need no shot papers.”
It was 95 in the shade, the sun was beating down, and I could feel sweat starting to bead on my brow.
“You know, Bubba, the health department is just across the street,” I said, pointing past the St. Bernards Auditorium parking lot. “Don’t those people help you out when you’re sick? They’re not going to give you anything that would harm you, only help you. Why don’t you go over and see if they can start you on the vaccine. You definitely need to stop taking that horse dewormer.”
“Start? What do you mean, ‘start?’” Bubba asked.
“Well, you get one shot and then a month later you have to get the second,” I said. “That’s if you want the vaccine that provides the most protection.”
“Two shots too many,” Bubba said, shaking his head.
“Well, you can get the Johnson & Johnson one, and it’s only one shot, but the protection level is significantly lower,” I said.
Bubba said he would think about it, but he still wasn’t convinced.
“I don’t know. Maybe I will,” he said, “but after taking all that iver-stuff, I think I’m good to go.”
“But why not be doubly protected,” I said, trying to appeal to his better instincts. “And it’s free.”
“I like free,” he said. “But I heard you can still get the Rona even if you get the shot.”
“That’s true, but the detrimental effects of the virus are much less severe, and you probably won’t have to be hospitalized if you get it. Did you know that more than 90 percent of people in the hospital with the coronavirus are unvaccinated and close to 99 percent of deaths are people who refused to get vaccinated? That’s simply a stupid tragedy.”
“You sayin’ I’m stupid?” Bubba said, taking it as an insult.
“No, no, I’m confident you’re smart enough to get the vaccine,” I said in my nice voice. “You’ve just been led astray by all the nonsense being spread around by people who don’t know what they are talking about.”
“Maybe you right. Maybe I should just go over there and see about the shot,” Bubba said of the health department. “They nice ladies there, but they got no cig butt bins.”
Bubba started across the St. Bernards Auditorium parking lot toward the health department, and I got in my car to blast the AC.
If I don’t run into him in the coming weeks, I’ll know he probably changed his mind.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.