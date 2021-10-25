The Oct. 19 op-ed "Politics of victimhood" is phenomenal. It should be in textbooks. Such a pristine example of disprovable illogic and disinformation-rotted rhetoric definitely deserves study:
Consider the consistent and unironic projection. This is an article with an obvious agenda that negatively implies a non-existent "LGBTQ+ agenda." It condemns "claiming victimhood" immediately before boo-hooing over "name-calling." It dismisses rhetorical smokescreens then invokes pedophiles, the media, and #MeToo for some reason.
There's an impressively tireless devotion to being completely wrong. Burdened by neither footnote nor asterisk, the op-ed asks readers to cower under epidemics of non-parentally approved surgeries, of local suppression, of some new breed of medical "social change agents," none of which seem to be verifiable? Oh, to have the confidence of a person free of facts.
And there's the unnecessary scare quotes. The hyperbole and unfounded leaps in logic. This article says, "Gays? But what about rapists! Thieves! Liars!" It's a master class in the non sequitur, truly an inspiration for charlatan propagandists everywhere.
I'll admit, the weaponizing of religious doctrine could have been more subtle; points off here for so obviously pretending not to understand that even in the absence of supernatural threats, cruelty is just plain wrong.
But my favorite part was, of course, the conclusion. That after all the lying, the bald disgust, the truly loathsome incitement, this author still had the bravado to say, "Hey, why can't we all just get along (despite my own unerring biases)?" It's a truly wonderful example of horrible thinking.
John Abernathy
Jonesboro
