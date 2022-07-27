Nobody, but nobody, likes to go to the hospital. After you leave all you hear are negative remarks of how you were treated and how bad the food was.
I would like to tell you about my stay at Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Jonesboro. The care you receive is very professionally done. You have nurses 24/7 checking on you every day.
How clean is Encompass? Your room is cleaned 24/7 every day. The halls are swept and cleaned.
You will have three hours of physical therapy each day until you are dismissed. Your therapist is very qualified. They all have college degrees.
How about the food that was served? It was as good as any home food you will get. We had chicken and dumplings, stuffed green bell peppers, steamed vegetables. Every meal, the meals were hot and very well flavored. The cook should get a 5-star rating. They also serve pork chops. Their spaghetti is as good as Olive Garden’s.
If you ever have to go to the hospital, and I hope you do not, you need to check out Encompass. The chief executive officer is Kevin Spears. He will see to all of your needs.
You will never regret the physical therapy you receive there. My therapists were Ralph Collier and Hannah Hinton. They are very good and get you back on your feet again.
I just hope the city of Jonesboro is aware of the service you get at Encompass Health.
