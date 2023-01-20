In the past, I’ve done the food delivery service Door Dash. Unfortunately, my job ended in late November, and I was out searching for a job again at the wrong time of year – the holiday.
Therefore, I chose to start doing Door Dash again.
Which brings me to my topic. While doing DD, I have the hardest time finding homes because people don’t have their house number on their mailbox. Then, taking a closer look at the house to find the house number; those numbers are hidden at nighttime.
With the house number aspect, either the house numbers are hidden under the porch (where it’s dark and no one can see) or they are above the garage and again at nighttime there’s no light for you to see the house number.
I bring all this up, not so much for the food delivery services but for the E-911 idea. Let’s say for example it’s nighttime and you’ve “fallen and can’t get up.” You have the ability to call 911 and say this is where I live, but if the ambulance can’t find your home because you have a black mailbox and you’ve gone out there with a white marker and written your address on it in small numbers – they can’t see that. We can't see that.
When it comes to getting to you, timing is everything. If we can’t get to you in time, don’t be mad at us, it’s not our fault we can’t find you. So, please go outside and take another look at your home. Are your numbers visible at night? Drive past your home and look at it.
Because if you can’t see it, emergency personnel can’t, food services can’t.
Jason Rufkahr
Jonesboro
