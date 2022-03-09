Arkansas’ candidate filing period ended at noon March 1 with 446 candidates seeking state and federal offices, which was probably 16 more than there should have been.
The 16 to which I’m referring are the candidates for lieutenant governor, treasurer, auditor and land commissioner.
No disrespect to the candidates, but one of those offices shouldn’t exist, at least not in its current form, and the others should be appointed, not elected.
The one that shouldn’t exist is lieutenant governor. Eight candidates are running for that office. The Republicans are Attorney General Leslie Rutledge; former party chair Doyle Webb; state Sen. Jason Rapert of Conway; Washington County Judge Joseph Wood; Surgeon General Dr. Greg Bledsoe; and attorney Chris Bequette. Democrat Kelly Krout and Libertarian Frank Gilbert are also running.
They are competing for an office that’s not necessary. The lieutenant governor’s duties are to preside over the Senate with a tiebreaking vote (ties almost never happen) and to serve as governor if the elected governor cannot finish her or his term or is incapacitated. In other words, we’re electing a parliamentarian/backup quarterback.
Those duties could be done by other elected officials already on the payroll. The Senate president pro tempore could preside over the Senate, while that position or the speaker of the House could be the backup quarterback. Seven states don’t elect a separate lieutenant governor statewide, although two of those, Tennessee and West Virginia, award that title to their Senate’s presiding officer.
I actually worked three years in the lieutenant governor’s office for the late Lt. Governor Win Rockefeller. If we’re going to keep paying for it, we could make it more relevant.
One way is to “yoke” it with the governor so the two positions appear together on the ballot, like the president and vice president do. Twenty-six states do that one way or another.
That way, the lieutenant governor could serve as an extension of the governor. She or he could attend events the governor can’t attend or take on a policy role. The lieutenant governor could direct one of the 15 state agencies in the governor’s cabinet. As it is now, the governor and lieutenant governor don’t really have to work together. Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin are not particularly close.
Meanwhile, voters will be electing the state auditor, treasurer and land commissioner. Few voters pay much attention to these offices. They should be appointed by the governor, not elected, because they have specific jobs, not policy-making duties.
Three candidates are running for state auditor, the state’s accountant and payroll officer: Republican Dennis Milligan, the current state treasurer; Democrat Diamond Arnold-Johnson; and Libertarian Simeon Show.
Three seek to become state treasurer, the state’s banker who presides over $5 billion in investments. Republican candidates are state Sen. Mat Pitsch of Fort Smith, and Rep. Mark Lowery of Maumelle. Pam Whitaker is running as a Democrat.
Two candidates are running for land commissioner, whose duties include processing delinquent property taxes and leasing and permitting minerals on state-owned land: incumbent Republican Tommy Land (yep, Tommy Land is the land commissioner); and Democrat Darlene Gaines.
Two other statewide offices are also elected. Three candidates are running for attorney general, the state’s lawyer: Republicans Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin and Leon Jones, and Democrat Jesse Gibson. Four are running for secretary of state, who is in charge of elections and managing the Capitol. The Republicans are the incumbent, John Thurston, and former state Sen. Eddie Joe Williams of Cabot. Democrats Anna Beth Gorman and Joshua Price are also competing for the job.
The attorney general perhaps could be appointed by the governor, like the U.S. attorney general is appointed by the president, or we can continue electing the position. The secretary of state should be elected, but it should be a nonpartisan position.
Voters should elect and oversee officials who make the laws and policies that govern us: governors and state legislators, county judges and quorum courts, mayors and city councils, and school boards. That’s enough yard signs.
We should not elect people who do a specific job, even an important one. The state auditor, treasurer and land commissioner are bureaucratic functionaries. Let the governor appoint them. If they mess up, voters can hold the governor accountable.
We all know who he or she is, and what he or she does.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.
