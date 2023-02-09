Lonoke High School students will spend part of their school days being taught to fix tractors by a tractor dealership, and when they graduate they can work for it at a starting salary of $40,000 plus performance bonuses. Within about a year, they can be earning $60,000 to $80,000.

The arrangement is the result of a unique partnership between the school, the state, and the family-owned Greenway John Deere dealerships. Greenway has 27 locations in Arkansas and five in southeastern Missouri.

