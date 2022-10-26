When I first learned the Craighead County Public Library was in danger of being defunded, I was baffled and confused. Why would anyone want to even suggest that?
But, it is true and the fate of the library is in the hands of those who show up and vote on Nov. 8. I then began to think about the results of a vote for the measure ... branches will close down, people will lose their jobs, beloved after-school, weekend and summer reading programs for children of all ages will end. And more ... concerts on the lawn, programs in nursing homes, and access to needed computer services will also end.
I then tried to think of the possible benefits of defunding. I was surprised at the names of those signing the petition ... many of which are wealthy. What benefit is this to them? Perhaps about $5 or less per month? I questioned if they understood who they would really be hurting? Are they unaware that many kids in this area don’t even have running water or electricity ... no access to computer services ... no way to travel to Memphis or Little Rock to buy a book? Are they unaware that visits to nursing homes and daycare centers are vital?
My mother always said, “I never complain about paying my taxes because paying taxes means that I have a good life.” Perhaps we all should ask what our legacy in life will be.
Please vote against the millage decrease ... be remembered for the way we treat “the least of these.”
