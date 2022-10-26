When I first learned the Craighead County Public Library was in danger of being defunded, I was baffled and confused. Why would anyone want to even suggest that?

But, it is true and the fate of the library is in the hands of those who show up and vote on Nov. 8. I then began to think about the results of a vote for the measure ... branches will close down, people will lose their jobs, beloved after-school, weekend and summer reading programs for children of all ages will end. And more ... concerts on the lawn, programs in nursing homes, and access to needed computer services will also end.