“When someone steals another's clothes, we call them a thief. Should we not give the same name to one who could clothe the naked and does not? The bread in your cupboard belongs to the hungry; the coat unused in your closet belongs to the one who needs it; the shoes rotting in your closet belong to the one who has no shoes; the money which you hoard up belongs to the poor.” ― Basil the Great -
I serve on the board of Stepping Stone Sanctuary, a homeless shelter in Trumann, and one of the only shelters in Northeast Arkansas. It has come to my attention that the shelter had to turn away 25 people in the past week, due to the shelter being full. Twenty five. Many of them parents with children.
It's hard to fathom the level of need here in NEA. We can do better. I say "we" because I don't find myself blameless. We all must work to support the marginalized in our community on a personal, financial, organizational and policy level.
A society can only be as strong as its most vulnerable members, and the lack of resources in Northeast Arkansas is, quite frankly, appalling. Poverty is a complicated issue, but not one without a solution. Let those of us with resources never forget that we have a responsibility to those without. Please find a way to help, however you are able.
Sarah Ellzey
Jonesboro
