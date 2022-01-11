As Governor Asa Hutchinson enters his final year as governor, Arkansans should recognize the excellent job that he has done over the past seven years.
Our state had a record budget surplus of $945.7 million for the 2020-2021 fiscal year. Taxes have been reduced consistently to make Arkansas more competitive with neighboring states. The state pension system is 80% funded (higher than any Southern state other than NC and TN) and in the top 9% of returns for 2021. State agencies have been consolidated for greater efficiency. Arkansas has experienced a healthy state population growth that exceeds a number of other states while continuing to rank favorably in cost of living. Economic development has been a priority with record lows of unemployment during Hutchinson’s tenure.
Governor Hutchinson wisely resisted calls for the kind of shelter-in-place lockdowns imposed by some of his blue state colleagues in response to COVID-19. Unlike some of his fellow red state governors, Hutchinson did not play politics and engage in COVID-19 denialism. The Governor has encouraged residents to obtain the vaccine and booster shots at every opportunity. The fact that Hutchinson received criticism from both the conspiracy theory-based far right and the ultra-liberal Arkansas Times is a good indication that he has maintained the right balance on this important matter.
Arkansas is fortunate to have a Governor who stands for sound moral values. He is consistently pro-life and frequently shares his faith to the consternation of some secular humanist organizations.
In an era of shrill partisanship and harsh rhetoric, Governor Hutchinson’s low-key style may seem outdated to some. I hope that is not the case. No, I am not seeking an appointment or a pardon from the Governor. I see Hutchinson as an example for future Arkansas leaders to follow. We need practical problem solvers running for office who will look at both sides of the issues. A choice between an advocate of returning to a 19th Century level of government and an equally extreme “woke” progressive is not much of a voting option.
Clint Hatcher
Jonesboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.