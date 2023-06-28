I joined the #SaveTCM movement on Twitter this week.
Turner Classic Movies, which launched in 1994, shows movies commercial-free and uncut, as well as documentaries and classic film shorts, cartoons, and serials. They also show interviews with film legends from time to time.
The pay-TV network is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery. That company, as reported by Variety, has been making big cuts and layoffs affecting about 100 people including its TCM channel. Other WBD channels include CNN, Discovery, Food Network, HGTV, TBS, TLC and TNT.
The popularity of on-demand streaming has cut into WBD’s viewership and earnings. At TCM, Variety reports that its general manager, Pola Changnon, is leaving after more than 25 years and Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Discovery Family and Boomerang, will oversee the movie channel as he did before the Warner Bros. Discovery merger took effect last year.
Three great directors have appealed to WBD CEO David Zaslav in an effort to make sure TCM’s programming is protected. Paul Thomas Anderson, Martin Scorsese, and Steven Spielberg issued a joint statement: “Turner Classic Movies has always been more than just a channel. It is truly a precious resource of cinema, open 24 hours a day seven days a week. And while it has never been a financial juggernaut, it has always been a profitable endeavor since its inception. Earlier this week, David Zaslav, the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, got in touch to talk about the restructuring of TCM. We understand the pressures and realities of a corporation as large as WBD, of which TCM is one moving part. We have each spent time talking to David, separately and together, and it’s clear that TCM and classic cinema are very important to him. Our primary aim is to ensure that TCM’s programming is untouched and protected. We are heartened and encouraged by the conversations we’ve had thus far, and we are committed to working together to ensure the continuation of this cultural touchstone that we all treasure.”
An article from The Los Angeles Times Thursday suggests one of the top management folks cut loose at the channel, longtime senior executive in charge of programming Charles Tabesh, may be brought back.
The article reports that cable and satellite TV subscribers are declining at a steady rate as streaming video becomes the medium of choice for consumers and that “with every consumer who drops a pay TV package, revenue for TCM goes away. Around 60 percent of U.S. homes subscribe to a pay-TV service, according to a recent SVB MoffettNathanson study. The figure was greater than 80 percent as recently as 2016.”
Streaming TCM content is available with Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max platform (formerly HBO Max), but it doesn’t include the insights provided with the movies, interviews, or other segments us fans love.
“As cable and satellite revenue declines, Warner Bros. Discovery will have to consider how its brand-name cable channels such as TCM survive. TCM could live on either as part of Max or as its own direct-to-consumer offering that fans could buy without a pay TV subscription,” The Los Angeles Times reports.
Classic movies are not just old art and a form of entertainment, but slices of history and culture. TCM hasn’t stopped showing films that are considered problematic as time goes on like “Gone With The Wind” (1939), for example, the first film the channel showed when it launched – but they do discuss those parts of films in their introductions and after they are shown. That’s important, especially at a time when we are quick to cancel things and discussions of any kind seem to be scarce.
Also, it doesn’t matter how much of a movie nut you might be, if you spend just a little time with TCM you will learn something.
Besides chiming in on the #SaveTCM campaign on Twitter, if you are a TCM fan and want to write a letter to the board of directors you can send it to: c/o Office of the Corporate Secretary, Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc., 230 Park Avenue South, New York, NY 10003. The website is wbd.com.
Steve Gillespie is editor of The Daily Press. Email him at editor@paragoulddailypress.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.