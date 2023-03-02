Some time ago, I worked after school and during summers at my town’s public library. My supervisor was Mrs. Fowkes, a stunning grandmother who, in summer, wore straw hats with flowers.

There I mastered the trick of repairing loose bindings with glue and folded wax paper. Then I was tasked with rolling the carts down the aisles, placing books in their exact Dewey Decimal location. After a while, I was allowed to work the front desk.